A fatal crash in Sandusky County takes the life of two people and leaves another in critical condition

A fatal two-vehicle crash in Jackson Township took the life of a 38-year-old man and a minor and hospitalized an 18-year-old.

Late Friday night, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred on County Road 41 just east of Jackson Township.

A 2020 Nissan Altima, driven by 38-year-old Jonathan Ottney from Fremont, was traveling eastbound on County Road 41. A 2014 Chrysler 200, driven by 18-year-old Logan Graham from Helena, was heading westbound on County Road 41.

Troopers learned that Mr. Graham went left of center and struck Mr. Ottney’s vehicle head-on. After the impact, both vehicles came to rest on the south side of County Road 41.

Mr. Ottney was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers also found a person from the front right passenger seat of Mr. Ottney’s car who they identified as a minor dead from the crash. Logan Graham was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

It is unknown if seatbelts were used or if alcohol was involved. The crash remains under investigation.