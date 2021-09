The Notre Dame football team takes on Florida State in Week 1, and here are five reasons why they will beat the Seminoles on the road. The Notre Dame football team will take on the Florida State Seminoles on Sunday night in a game that is a must-win if they want to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. I know that is kind of crazy being that it is only Week 1, but we have seen some highly-ranked teams fall already this weekend to some unranked opponents, so this is not a Florida State team to be taken lightly.