Islamic State ‘planner’ killed in drone strike, U.S. says (Video)

By Reuters.com
southfloridareporter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States attacked an Islamic State “planner” in Afghanistan in retaliation for a deadly bombing outside Kabul airport and said there was a high risk of further blasts as it nears the end of a mission to evacuate civilians and withdraw troops. Among the scores killed in Thursday’s suicide...

