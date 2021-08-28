Islamic State ‘planner’ killed in drone strike, U.S. says (Video)

Taliban fighters advanced deep into the last holdout province of Panjshir Sunday, as the top US general warned Afghanistan faces a wider civil war that would offer fertile ground for a resurgence of terrorism. Following their lightning fast rout of Afghanistan's army last month -- and celebrations when the last US troops flew out after 20 years of war on Monday -- the Taliban are seeking to crush resistance forces defending the mountainous Panjshir Valley. The Taliban, who rolled into Kabul three weeks ago at a speed that analysts say likely surprised even the hardline Islamists themselves, are yet to finalise their new regime. But US General Mark Milley questioned whether they can consolidate power as they seek to shift from a guerrilla force to government.