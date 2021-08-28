Is Your Dog Getting Enough Sleep? You Might Be Surprised
Despite their reputation for exuberant tail-wagging and energetic fetching, dogs need a lot of sleep. Resting is important for all mammals. However, dogs and humans differ when it comes to how much sleep we need to be healthy and functional. Though there haven’t been tons of studies done on canine sleep habits, there are enough for us to know dogs need about ten hours of sleep per 24-hour period. This number varies depending on age, activity level and overall health. If you’re worried whether your dog is getting enough sleep—or may have a sleep disorder—keep reading.www.purewow.com
Comments / 0