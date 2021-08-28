Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alton, IL

Civic Memorial Triumphs 48-7 Over Marquette Catholic At Public School Stadium Football Opener

By Brandon Harris
riverbender.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTON – Whether you are a student, parent, or football fan, any start to a post-COVID-19 Pandemic sports schedule is exciting. For Friday night's opponents, they launched their season with full sections of cheering fans and maskless competition. Both the Marquette Explorers and the Civic Memorial Eagles were seeking their first win of the season under the lights of the beautiful Public School Stadium. Players competed on the field and the student sections competed with their voices. But there can only be one winner.

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alton, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Football
Alton, IL
Education
Alton, IL
Sports
Alton, IL
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic School#Football Team#American Football#Maskless#The Marquette Explorers#Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
Marquette University
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Ida toll rises with more nursing home deaths in Louisiana

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida's death toll rose on Saturday, nearly a week after making landfall in Louisiana, with two more evacuated nursing home residents among the confirmed dead, authorities said. Northeastern states started the Labor Day holiday weekend digging through debris left by the deadly deluge that killed...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy