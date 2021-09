PASO ROBLES — You may have noticed the 13 American Flags along Veteran’s Memorial Bridge on Niblick Rd. on Thursday, Sep. 2. The flags were put up at sunrise and taken down at sunset in an impromptu effort by a few friends that came up with the idea the night before. The group borrowed some flags from a local non-profit, non-partisan service club and contacted the Army Recruiters in Paso Robles for some help in hanging the flags.