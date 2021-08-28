Cancel
Akron, OH

Thousands expected at 2021 Akron Pride Festival

WKYC
Today, thousands will gather in downtown Akron today for the 2021 Akron Pride Festival.

The day kicks off at 11am at Lock 3, and goes until 10pm.

More than 20 national and local artists will perform at various points around Lock 3, 4 and surrounding areas.

And, the event is inclusive, so bring the whole family to enjoy the kids' activities and a plethora of different food trucks.

Before the festival, the Akron Equity March begins at 10am in downtown Akron.

For more information on Akron Pride Festival, click HERE.

