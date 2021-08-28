Cancel
NFL

Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Doesn't play in preseason finale

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Hurts didn't see a snap in Friday's preseason tie against the Jets. Heading into the contest, coach Nick Sirianni hadn't indicated whether his starting QB would see any action, but the decision ended up being made for him as storms delayed the start of the game by half an hour and left the field in somewhat poor condition, giving the Eagles no reason to risk an injury for Hurts. The 23-year-old will begin his first full season as the starter in Week 1 against Atlanta.

NFLinquirer.com

Nick Sirianni’s Eagles are healthy, but will Jalen Hurts and Co. be ready without the benefit of preseason? | Jeff McLane

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — On a night when the Chiefs started Patrick Mahomes, the Eagles rested Jalen Hurts and their starters in the preseason finale. While that juxtaposition may suggest an editorializing, the Eagles are not alone among NFL teams that have increasingly emphasized health over any value the preseason may have in preparing key players for the regular season.

