Washington Nationals: Juan Soto won’t get to 100 career HRs this year
Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto won’t get to 100 career home runs this year, and it won’t be his fault. Soto launched a home run in the series finale against the Miami Marlins which happened to be the hardest hit jack of his career. The home run, which had an exit velocity of 114 miles per hour, was just the third long ball of the month for Soto. Only four days remain in the month. A far cry from the 16 Kyle Schwarber smacked in the month of June.districtondeck.com
