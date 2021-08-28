Flash Flood Watch issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-28 07:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in La Crosse has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of north central Iowa and northeast Iowa, including the following areas, in north central Iowa, Floyd and Mitchell. In northeast Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek. * Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * Additional thunderstorms are expected at times today. Heavy rainfall from these storms, along with saturated soils from recent rain, will cause conditions favorable for flash flooding.alerts.weather.gov
