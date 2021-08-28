Cancel
Allamakee County, IA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 07:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in La Crosse has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of north central Iowa and northeast Iowa, including the following areas, in north central Iowa, Floyd and Mitchell. In northeast Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek. * Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * Additional thunderstorms are expected at times today. Heavy rainfall from these storms, along with saturated soils from recent rain, will cause conditions favorable for flash flooding.

Socorro County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Rio Grande Valley, South Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 17:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: Lower Rio Grande Valley; South Central Highlands A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL SOCORRO COUNTY THROUGH 745 PM MDT At 714 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strongs thunderstorm east of Bernardo, or roughly 18 miles south and southeast of Belen, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include La Joya, Las Nutrias and Contreras. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 166 and 191. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Huerfano County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Huerfano, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 18:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Huerfano; Pueblo The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado Southwestern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 631 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Greenhorn Mountain, or 16 miles southeast of Junkins Burn Scar, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rye and Colorado City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Huerfano County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Huerfano, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 18:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Huerfano; Pueblo THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL HUERFANO AND SOUTHWESTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant, Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 17:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Grant; Sierra FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SIERRA AND EASTERN GRANT COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Pueblo County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 18:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pueblo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL HUERFANO AND SOUTHWESTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES At 642 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Greenhorn Mountain, or 18 miles southeast of Junkins Burn Scar, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Colorado City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Linn County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Linn, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 07:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Linn; Miami FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of east central Kansas, including the following areas, Linn KS and Miami. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Bates, Cass, Henry, Johnson MO and Pettis. * Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * Showers and a few thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain are expected this morning into the early afternoon as a cold front sits over the area * Flash flooding will be possible, especially in low lying areas near creeks, rivers and streams
Bourbon County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 04:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barton, Benton, Cedar, Dade, Hickory, Jasper, Morgan, Polk, St. Clair and Vernon. * Through this evening. * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall will continue into today as a cold front sits over the area. * Flash flooding will be possible, especially in low lying areas near creeks, rivers and streams.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 11:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barton, Benton, Cedar, Dade, Hickory, Jasper, Morgan, Polk, St. Clair and Vernon. * Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * Rounds of showers and embedded isolated thunderstorms with heavy rainfall will continue across the Highway 54 corridor into this afternoon. Additional scattered showers and thunderstorms with heavy down pours are then expected to develop this afternoon into early this evening south of Highway 54 to along the Interstate 44 corridor. * Flash flooding will be possible, especially in low lying areas near creeks, rivers and streams.
Morris County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Morris The National Weather Service in Topeka has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Dickinson County in central Kansas Western Morris County in east central Kansas * Until 715 AM CDT. * At 600 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen, and additional rainfall is expected. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Herington, Hope, Woodbine, Carlton, Latimer and Burdick.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Highlands, Chaves County Plains, Curry County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Central Highlands; Chaves County Plains; Curry County; De Baca County; Eastern Lincoln County; Estancia Valley; Guadalupe County; Quay County; Roosevelt County; South Central Highlands; South Central Mountains; Southwest Chaves County; Upper Tularosa Valley FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central, east central, and southeast New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, Central Highlands, Eastern Lincoln County, Estancia Valley, South Central Highlands, South Central Mountains and Upper Tularosa Valley. In east central New Mexico, Curry County, De Baca County, Guadalupe County, Quay County and Roosevelt County. In southeast New Mexico, Chaves County Plains and Southwest Chaves County. * Through late tonight. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over the higher terrain and then spread into the lower elevations this evening. Some of the activity will persist during the overnight hours. Slow and erratic storm motion will generate heavy rainfall. The risk for flash flooding will be elevated for recent burn scars, steep terrain, urban drainages and low lying areas.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 21:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-05 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 600 AM EDT. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton MA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Connecticut...Rhode Island Pawcatuck River At Westerly affecting New London and Washington Counties. The National Weather Service in Norton has issued a * Flood Warning for the Pawcatuck River At Westerly. * From this evening to tomorrow morning. * At 9:00 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 7.0 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 6.3 feet late Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs along the Pawcatuck River. Along Route 3 in Hopkinton, floodwaters encroach on lowest lying homes in French Village.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Woodson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Woodson The National Weather Service in Wichita has extended the * Flood Warning for Allen County in southeastern Kansas Northeastern Greenwood County in southeastern Kansas Woodson County in southeastern Kansas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 1211 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3 and 6.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Iola, Eureka, Humboldt, Yates Center, La Harpe, Gas, Moran, Toronto, Hamilton, Neosho Falls, Virgil, Mildred, Bassett, Batesville, Piqua, Toronto Lake, Iola Airport, Eureka Airport, Eureka City Lake and Thrall.
Saint Tammany Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 19:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pascagoula River At Graham Ferry affecting Jackson County. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Pascagoula River...including Graham Ferry...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Pearl River. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 16.3 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Saturday was 16.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 14.8 feet Tuesday, September 14. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will begin to flood. Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp will remain inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. The Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to hunting at the 15.5 foot stage.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 17:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Eddy FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN EDDY COUNTY At 510 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Walnut Canyon. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 4 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Whites City and Carlsbad Caverns National Park. This includes the following streams and drainages Dark Canyon, Black River and Crooked Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-4 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Saint Tammany Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 19:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pascagoula River At Graham Ferry affecting Jackson County. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Pascagoula River...including Graham Ferry...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday, September 14 The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * Until Tuesday, September 14. * At 7:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 19.7 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Saturday was 19.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday, September 14. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 20:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 7:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.5 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.7 feet Sunday evening. It will then begin to fall, falling to below flood stage by Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, flooding of low lying farm and pasturelands begins. Cattle in low lying areas should be moved to higher ground.
Chaves County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaves by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaves FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL CHAVES COUNTY At 610 PM MDT, Emergency management reported that flash flooding was occurring in northern Roswell where cars are stuck in high water and several people are being rescued from flood waters. Rainfall reports across northern Roswell range from 2 to 3 inches. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Roswell and Bottomless Lakes State Park. This includes the following highways Highway 380 between Mile Markers 156 and 165. This includes the following streams and drainages Eightmile Draw, Hondo, Rio, South Spring River, Middle Berrendo Creek, Rocky Arroyo, Berrendo Creek, North Spring River and Pecos River. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Bates County, MOweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bates by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 22:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bates The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Flood Warning for Small Streams in Southeastern Bates County in west central Missouri * Until 1000 AM CDT Sunday. * At 958 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding ongoing northeast of Rockville. Multiple water rescues have occurred. The area with the greatest impact will be between SE State Route W and the St. Clair county line. Additional low-lying areas are likely prone to flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Rockville.
Madison County, MSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Thursday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Big Black River Near Bentonia. * From Monday afternoon to Thursday evening. * At 7:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 20.4 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Monday afternoon to a crest of 23.5 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 23.5 feet, Agricultural land near the river begins to flood. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 20.4 Sat 7 pm CDT 20.9 22.4 23.4
Choctaw County, ALweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 20:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Clarke, Washington and Choctaw Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * Until late Wednesday morning. * At 7:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 33.6 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to continue to fall, falling to below flood stage by Wednesday morning. The river will then continue falling to a stage of 23.9 feet by Thursday evening. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, pastureland becomes flooded. Livestock should be moved to higher ground. Old Ferry Road near the river begins to flood.

