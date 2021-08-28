Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, SC

Something for Everyone: Affordability, space and new neighborhoods with amenities make Dorchester County a real estate hot spot

By David Caraviello
The Post and Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are over 500 homes in the neighborhood now, along with elementary and middle schools within walking distance, all of it surrounded by lakes and wetlands. There are parks and trails and a regular farmer’s market, and so much more on the way — a Publix grocery store, more retail options, a section for those aged 55 and over. When it’s all finished, Summers Corner just outside Summerville will be as bustling and expansive as any master-planned community in the Charleston region.

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Business
Charleston, SC
Real Estate
County
Dorchester County, SC
City
Summerville, SC
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
City
Ridgeville, SC
Dorchester County, SC
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diana Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Real Estate Broker#Single Family Homes#The Post And Courier#Lennar#Summer Corner#Volvo#Cane Bay Plantation#Westrock#Thorne Research#Carolina One Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Ida toll rises with more nursing home deaths in Louisiana

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida's death toll rose on Saturday, nearly a week after making landfall in Louisiana, with two more evacuated nursing home residents among the confirmed dead, authorities said. Northeastern states started the Labor Day holiday weekend digging through debris left by the deadly deluge that killed...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy