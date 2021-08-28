Something for Everyone: Affordability, space and new neighborhoods with amenities make Dorchester County a real estate hot spot

There are over 500 homes in the neighborhood now, along with elementary and middle schools within walking distance, all of it surrounded by lakes and wetlands. There are parks and trails and a regular farmer’s market, and so much more on the way — a Publix grocery store, more retail options, a section for those aged 55 and over. When it’s all finished, Summers Corner just outside Summerville will be as bustling and expansive as any master-planned community in the Charleston region.