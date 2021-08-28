Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley Fight Loser to Get Embarrassing Tattoo in Ring: See Mockups of Potential Ink

Both Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are putting their skin on the line for their upcoming fight.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer will face off against the former UFC welterweight champion on Sunday night at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Jake Paul is looking to make his fourth appearance in the ring, as well as his fourth win.

The two will fight at 190 pounds for eight rounds.

Fans have been calling for Paul to face someone that can hold their own. He has so far gone against AnEson Gibb, Nate Robinson, and Ben Askren, but Woodley is easily his toughest competition so far. Woodley has defended his champion title four times and has seven knockouts and 19 career wins.

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley Tattoo

In addition to putting their literal bodies and egos on the line, both have agreed that the loser will get a tattoo in the ring. The tattoo will showcase their love for the other fighter. According to TMZ, Katherine Flores, known as Tatu Baby, will be in Cleveland to provide the tattoo to the loser. Allegedly, that tattoo is getting put on right there in the ring while the loser is still grappling with their loss.

There are several potential art mockups that could go on their bodies. One has blue boxing gloves, a wreath, and a ribbon that reads either “I Love Tyron” or “I Love Jake.” The other option takes out the wreath and leaves the gloves and the ribbon. The very last option is just the ribbon with the words.

The loser gets to pick where he wants the tattoo on his body. Jake Paul has actually said he will get the “I Love Jake Paul” tattoo regardless of a win or not on Sunday night.

It’s all going to make for a pretty interesting night.

Heated Confrontation at News Conference

It seems like Woodley and Paul are going to have a lot to hash out in the ring.

On Thursday, both fighters appeared for a press conference ahead of the big fight. According to ESPN, Woodley heard a member of Jake Paul’s team talking trash to Woodley’s mother. She was sitting in the crowd with the media.

Woodley’s sister could be heard having a verbal confrontation with the individual, but eventually, Woodley even tried to break through the crowd to get to them. He was held back, however.

There was a heated exchange between the two as well as some shoving. Woodley, his team, and his family were all removed from the room to try to cool things down. “One thing I don’t do is disrespect. And when disrespect comes to my mother, it’s a whole issue … When it comes to that, it will not be tolerated,” Tyron Woodley said to the news outlet regarding the situation.

Jake Paul, known for his antics, said that he didn’t like how it all went down either. He will not apologize, however.

“I’m sitting here talking about how much I love my mom, how much I love my girlfriend. Then of course Tyron’s mom gets into an altercation. I just wish it was something else. If it was something else, I’d be like, ‘Great, we sold more pay-per-views.’ On this day, with how it went down, I just didn’t like it,” Paul said.