Starting Sept. 7, officials with the Williamson County Health Department will move operations for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations back to the county Ag Expo Center. The move comes after the county saw a rise in the active number of COVID-19 cases in the region. According to the Tennessee Department of Health, Williamson County has more than 1,900 active cases, up from about 100 cases in late May. The health department had closed the center and moved operations to its Franklin clinic in early June.