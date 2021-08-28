Melting Glaciers Due to Global Warming is Slightly Warping Earth's Crust, Scientists Warn
According to new research, the melting of ice from glaciers and landmasses like Greenland and Antarctica forces the Earth's crust to flex slightly. According to a study published last week in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, when ice sheets and glaciers melt throughout the world and water is redistributed to global seas, the Earth's crust is released from the overlaying weight and lifts.www.natureworldnews.com
Comments / 8