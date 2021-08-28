Dan’s Daily: Eichel Turns Up Heat on NHL Trade Market; Flyers ‘Unacceptable’
After a summer of asking to be traded and mounting frustration, a source’s cryptic words came to fruition. The most anticipated move on the NHL trade market took an unexpected turn that could lead to the long-awaited conclusion. We looked at the evolution or de-evolution of the game. The changing Metropolitan Division could dramatically affect the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher addressed part of that story when he said the Flyers struggles took years off his life.pittsburghhockeynow.com
Comments / 1