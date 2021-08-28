Dan’s Daily: Eichel Turns Up Heat on NHL Trade Market; Flyers ‘Unacceptable’

At the start of the offseason, all signs pointed to Sabres superstar Jack Eichel being shipped out of Buffalo. The former 2nd overall pick had a rough time in Buffalo, missing the playoffs in each of his first six seasons despite putting up impressive numbers. Eichel’s disagreement with the Sabres about his herniated disc surgery was the last straw for Eichel as he would request a trade out of Buffalo. The Sabres also planned to trade Eichel before the start of 2021-22 season but with the offseason coming to an end, Eichel trade talks have slowed down and it is getting more likely that Eichel remains a Sabre for the start of next season.