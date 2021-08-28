Letter from former Linn Pier business owner: #whynotinyourbackyard?

To The Birches, 700 Club and Linn Township. I opened a business intended to be a sports facility with pickleball and platform tennis called The Pier. I received all the proper licenses including a liquor license issued on May 10th by the Linn Township Board. After concerns were raised by a small number of local residents about potential noise, Walworth County officials issued a cease and desist order on the liquor license without as much as an onsite inspection. The Linn Township Board then revoked the liquor license they issued me just 40 days prior.