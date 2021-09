Earlier this week, the Department of the Interior officially announced the expansion of hunting and fishing opportunities on an additional 2.1 million acres of public land and water as part of the America the Beautiful initiative, which is a nationwide effort to conserve, connect, and restore at least 30 percent of our nation’s land and waters by 2030. A proposal for the expansion was announced in May and official approval of the rule changes was announced earlier today. In terms of […] The post U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service Expands Hunting And Fishing Opportunities On 2.1 Million Acres first appeared on Whiskey Riff.