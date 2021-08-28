Sixers: 5 most promising players under 25

Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia, and he may be taking others with him as well. Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas reported on Tuesday that there is a high chance 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will be included in any Simmons trade. The two players are both represented by power agent Rich Paul, and Paul reportedly wants both of his clients out of Philadelphia. Dumas adds that some local organizations had been planning to partner with Maxey on community events. They were told to cancel those plans though because Paul does not want Maxey to grow roots in the city if he could be leaving.