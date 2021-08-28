Sunny and hot this afternoon

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity are back with us for the weekend, limited rain chances until next week. We have plentiful sunshine and it’s a cut-and-paste deal Saturday, compared with what we had Friday. We’re in the lower 90s for high temps but it will feel like the high 90s, with high humidity. Yet again, showers and storms are few and far between. Still, there are some high terrain pop-up storms. We have a 20 percent coverage.