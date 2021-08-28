Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

Sunny and hot this afternoon

By Kyle Grainger
wvlt.tv
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity are back with us for the weekend, limited rain chances until next week. We have plentiful sunshine and it’s a cut-and-paste deal Saturday, compared with what we had Friday. We’re in the lower 90s for high temps but it will feel like the high 90s, with high humidity. Yet again, showers and storms are few and far between. Still, there are some high terrain pop-up storms. We have a 20 percent coverage.

www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Pigeon Forge, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Hurricanes#Wvlt News#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Ida toll rises with more nursing home deaths in Louisiana

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida's death toll rose on Saturday, nearly a week after making landfall in Louisiana, with two more evacuated nursing home residents among the confirmed dead, authorities said. Northeastern states started the Labor Day holiday weekend digging through debris left by the deadly deluge that killed...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy