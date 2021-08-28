Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

At Home in the Woods: At one with the woods

By James Alger
The Pilot-Independent
 7 days ago

Woods has no other. He simply lives, complete in himself. If I sit in a room, and someone joins me, that someone is other. When he leaves, that “other” has left me. With woods, it is not so. I say that I join him. It is not so. He is no greater or lesser for my presence.

www.walkermn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Woods#Flowers#Eons#House#American#Old Sol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Animalswilsonpost.com

WOODY’S Woods & Waters

At the risk of sounding catty, domestic felines have been short-changed by outdoor writers. That occurred to me the other night as I was sorting through a collection of musty old Outdoor Life and Field & Stream magazines. They featured dogs retrieving mallards, treeing coons and pointing quail, and there were stories about faithful old hounds snoozing by the fire after their hunting days were done.
Animalscheektowagabee.com

Friends of Reinstein Woods

Caterpillar Crawl • Search for caterpillars and their favorite foods on this guided walk to take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28. Pre-registration is required. Summer’s End Stroll • Participants can celebrate the end of summer with a guided walk at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4. Pre-registration is required. Woods Walk: Aliens • While there may not be […]
Animalsephotozine.com

Owls at Turbary Woods

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. We're just back from the Turbary Owl and Birds of Prey Sanctuary. We were both armed with Pentax DSLRs, Sue using the K-3 and 18-270mm and me using the K-3 II with 18-135mm and 55-300mm lenses. Weather was good, owls were in a good mood and the picnic lunch was tasty. All good! Let's see some pictures:
HobbiesKokomo Perspective

Woods and Waters with Joe Martino

With dove season opening on September 1st, many hunters are getting geared up for one of hunting’s most enjoyable pursuits. And, since these winged rockets are one of the toughest birds to connect on and can humiliate even the best shots, I thought I would share some tips that I have learned that will hopefully help you put more birds in your game vest this season.
Traveladafruit.com

12 Secrets Hidden in the Woods

Who among us hasn’t fantasized about spending an extended stay in an enchanted forest? This collection from Atlas Obscura Lists showcases some of the most magical woods in the world that boast hidden gems. Forests can be enchanting places—the sunlight filtering through the trees, wildlife scampering in the underbrush, trunks...
Musicgreenvillejournal.com

Photos: Music in the Woods

Music in the Woods kicked off Saturday, Aug. 21 at Paris Mountain State Park. View the 2021 schedule.
Redding, CThamlethub.com

Redding Home for Sale: 55 Wood Road, Exceptional Colonial

Exquisite level 2.82 acres in top location, moments to Huntington State Park with approximately 900 acres of trails for hiking, dog walking, horseback riding, or mountain biking, yet just 66 miles to Midtown. This exceptional colonial has been updated throughout and features hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces, French doors, large rear...
Entertainmenthackaday.com

One Wood Ring To Rule Them All

[Olivier Gomis] did not have access to the fires of Mount Doom to forge a large replica of the One Ring, so he had to settle for patience, maple, and a wood lathe. It does have the added convenience of not needing to fire to expose its true nature, just angry pixies from a wall socket.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1715 Wood Holme Court

Ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac, this 1432 SF, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath duplex unit provides a tranquil setting with views of an 'island' of trees from the open front porch and woods from the back screened porch. Interior features include hardwood flooring throughout the main living area, a living room w/ vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace, a spacious kitchen w/ versatile dining space that leads to the screened porch. a split bedroom plan offering the utmost in privacy w/ the primary bedroom suite w/ new carpet, walk-in closet and bathroom w/ soaking tub and separate shower off the kitchen and 2 additional bedrooms and hall bath accessed from the opposite side of the home. The residence also offers an attic w/ pull down stairs access, one car garage, asphalt driveway, and in ground irrigation. HOA fee includes lawn mowing and fertilizing, mulching of shrubbery beds along the front of the house, trimming of front shrubs, use of the community well for irrigation and maintenance of the irrigation system.
Los Angeles, CAinsideedition.com

These Fireproof Homes Aren't Made With Any Wood

In 2019, Ryan Palos and his family watched in horror on local news as their home outside Los Angeles went up in flames. “It was a surreal experience,” Palos told Inside Edition. Palos says he became determined to do something to prepare for the next fire season, especially after he...
Maiden, NCmooresvilletribune.com

3 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $489,475

Check out this proposed 2 story 3 bedroom 2 bath home plan in the beautiful Wynswept community in Maiden, NC. This home will feature a 2 car side load garage. Features a master on the main level and 2 additional bedrooms upstairs with a media center and loft. This home features Granite countertops and engineered hardwoods, and Stainless Steel appliance package.
Petspawtracks.com

4 totally normal reasons why your cat follows you to the bathroom

You head into the bathroom to brush your teeth, take a shower, or use the toilet — but you’re not alone. When you have cats, you almost always have company in the bathroom, whether you want it or not. It’s not convenient, but it is pretty typical for many cats. While we might see this behavior as strange, it probably makes perfect sense to your cat. So, why do cats follow you to the bathroom? There’s no one reason. In fact, there are four potential explanations. One or more may be factoring into your cat’s habits and why you’ll never be able to brush your teeth alone again.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘The Family Chantel’ Winter Everett Half Her Size, Shows Off Hottie Body

The Family Chantel can be all about dysfunction. A 90 Day Fiance spinoff, it features Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno. Yet, there are a handful of other characters that make the TLC series work, one of them being Chantel’s sister, Winter. The show is coming back for its third season and so is Winter. Along with her, she is bringing a banging new body that she is proud to show off!
AnimalsPosted by
Y-105FM

Ranking the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds

Dog owners passionately defend their dog breed of choice, but is your precious poodle really smarter than a Labrador retriever?. It's time to put those weekly dog park arguments to rest. If you're looking for a definitive answer to the question of whether or not your pup is smarter than the average dog, then author and professor of canine psychology Stanley Coren's 2006 book, "The Intelligence of Dogs," is an excellent reference point. It's widely accepted among the community of canine devotees as an accurate representation of the trainability and overall intelligence of breeds recognized by the American and Canadian Kennel Clubs.
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

DIY Coastal Home Decor – Part 2

Here is the continuation of the coastal decor series we have started for you. We hope you will get tons of inspiration from this series, and you will design a home that will seem like a seaside house. So take a look at the ideas. Spray Paint a Branch in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy