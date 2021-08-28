At Home in the Woods: At one with the woods

Ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac, this 1432 SF, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath duplex unit provides a tranquil setting with views of an 'island' of trees from the open front porch and woods from the back screened porch. Interior features include hardwood flooring throughout the main living area, a living room w/ vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace, a spacious kitchen w/ versatile dining space that leads to the screened porch. a split bedroom plan offering the utmost in privacy w/ the primary bedroom suite w/ new carpet, walk-in closet and bathroom w/ soaking tub and separate shower off the kitchen and 2 additional bedrooms and hall bath accessed from the opposite side of the home. The residence also offers an attic w/ pull down stairs access, one car garage, asphalt driveway, and in ground irrigation. HOA fee includes lawn mowing and fertilizing, mulching of shrubbery beds along the front of the house, trimming of front shrubs, use of the community well for irrigation and maintenance of the irrigation system.
