Wesley leaves Aston Villa for loan spell at Club Brugge

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Aston Villa striker Wesley has joined Club Brugge on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old, who moved to Villa Park from the Belgian side in a then club-record deal two years ago, has been limited to just four substitute appearances since recovering from a serious knee injury which kept him sidelined for nearly 16 months.

Villa hope the return to his former club, where he previously spent three seasons, can reignite the Brazilian’s career.

Wesley has made 26 appearances for Villa, scoring five goals.

He joins a Brugge side that have made a strong start to the Jupiler Pro League, sitting second after five games, and he could face Manchester City and Paris St Germain in a tough Champions League group.

