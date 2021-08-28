Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Ollie Robinson rips through India as England secure massive innings victory

By Rory Dollard
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xj8TO_0bff0GxZ00

Ollie Robinson produced a dazzling display of seam bowling as England steamrollered India on the fourth morning of the Headingley Test, romping to victory by an innings and 76 runs.

The tourists had scraped and clawed their way back into the game on day three, reaching 215 for two to clear much of their foreboding 354-run deficit, but saw their resistance reduced to rubble as England squared the LV= Insurance Series 1-1 in emphatic fashion.

England took eight wickets for 63 as they blew their rivals away with a relentless whirlwind of probing pace bowling and unflappable catching. Robinson was the star performer, taking four big wickets to wrap up fine figures of five for 65.

James Anderson and Moeen Ali took one apiece as the pressure piled up, before Craig Overton mopped things up to leave India shellshocked at 278 all out.

It was a glorious day for Robinson in particular, proving himself at the very highest level at a ground where his career almost went off the rails.

The 27-year-old was sacked by Yorkshire as a teenager for breaches of club discipline but now he was the toast of a delirious Western Terrace.

It was also a proud day for another of the White Rose county’s favourite sons as Joe Root finally overtook Michael Vaughan with a record 27th Test victory as England captain.

After two days of outright dominance, England’s momentum had meandered somewhat on Friday, labouring for 80 luckless overs as India’s batsmen stood tall.

In any normal circumstances, second-innings steel of that magnitude would be enough for the batting side to control the game but India were still deeply in deficit.

Having conceded a 354-run lead, they had done masses of heavy lifting for the privilege of resuming 139 behind. A cloudless, sunny morning promised the best batting conditions of the match but for England, hopes lay heavily on the second new ball, which was taken immediately.

After three scoreless overs, the breakthrough came. Robinson’s height means his natural length clears the stumps more often than not but here he pushed it forward just enough and got the ball tailing through the air.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who had been previously looked so secure in defence, got his angles all wrong and withdrew the bat entirely. With no shot offered he was stone dead in front of off stump, reprieved for a few moments by a puzzling not out verdict which England swiftly overturned.

Having brought an end to the 99-run partnership, attention turned squarely on Virat Kohli.

The India skipper had a scare on 46, given caught behind off Anderson and seemingly ready to accept his fate until Ajinkya Rahane talked him into a successful referral. That stay of execution gave him enough time to to reach his first half-century of the series but his number was up soon after.

Robinson again found the perfect recipe – just back of a length, a touch outside off stump and straightening up off the pitch. Kohli mis-timed a poky drive and Root’s hands did not let him down as he tumbled into the catch at first slip.

Robinson wheeled away in delight, having cut the head of the Indian snake, and the release of tension was palpable.

Rahane is a player of proven pedigree but he has looked a shadow of his best self recently. A couple of sweet strokes hinted at his quality but it was really no surprise when he nibbled at an Anderson delivery that held its line outside off and fed Jos Buttler.

The ball was talking, the catches were sticking and the resistance was all but broken.

Rishabh Pant never looked like having the stomach for a drawn-out fight, instead choosing to scamper down the track or waft inanely away from his body.

He lasted only seven deliveries, Robinson grabbing his third of a stellar morning with one shaping towards the cordon and winding up in Overton’s hands at third slip.

Everything England touched was coming up trumps and when Root sent for Moeen Ali’s spin, he picked off Mohammed Shami in just two deliveries.

It was a lovely dismissal, tossed up outside off, then ripping back through the gate to clean up the tailender. India were exactly 100 behind as their seventh wicket fell and the only question now was the scale of the defeat.

Robinson got a richly-deserved five-for when he continued probing away and earned Ishant Sharma’s edge, holding the ball aloft to all four corners of the ground he briefly called home as a young player.

He finally made way after a long and decisive spell that will linger long in the memory and his replacement, Overton, finished things off.

As was the order of the day, he pounded out an awkward line and waited for the errors to come, Ravindra Jadeja (30) and Mohammed Siraj (nought) obliging in the space of three balls.

England were done before lunch, back in a series that had threatened to slip through their fingers and will head to the Kia Oval next week in the ascendance.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

230K+
Followers
106K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Overton
Person
Michael Vaughan
Person
Rishabh Pant
Person
Cheteshwar Pujara
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Ajinkya Rahane
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Mohammed Shami
Person
Mohammed Siraj
Person
Ishant Sharma
Person
Moeen Ali
Person
Ravindra Jadeja
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rips#The Headingley Test#England Cricket#Western Terrace#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
Related
SportsTelegraph

Ollie Robinson is England's natural successor to Stuart Broad - he should have been picked sooner

Ollie Robinson left Yorkshire under a cloud. On a hot morning and under an almost cloudless sky, he returned to Headingley in triumph. Sweet music rang in his ears as well. The Barmy Army's new trumpeter was playing "Here's to you Mr Robinson" when he led the England players off the field after running through India to register one of the more unexpected Test victories, let alone by an innings.
SportsPosted by
newschain

India batters battle back strongly to dent England victory bid

After two days of outright domination at Headingley, England encountered some timely Indian resistance to make a fight of the third LV= Insurance Test. England must have sniffed an outside chance of a three-day victory when they were finally bowled out for 432 early on Friday morning, with the weight of a 354-run first-innings lead behind them.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

England keep the pressure on India as Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson impress

England reduced India to 122 for six on the first afternoon of the fourth LV= Insurance Test, with the returning Chris Woakes leading the way alongside Ollie Robinson Woakes, back in the side after a year blighted by Covid complications and injury, needed just six deliveries to put his frustrations behind him with the wicket of Rohit Sharma and returned to see off Ravindra Jadeja in a fine spell after lunch.He also had Virat Kohli dropped in the slips as he reminded England what they have been missing, leaving Robinson to pick up the India captain for the third time...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Chris Woakes stars as England dismiss India for 191 at the Kia Oval

Chris Woakes made up for lost time on his return to England’s Test side, claiming four wickets as India were hustled out for 191 on day one at the Kia Oval.Woakes was back in the side for the first time in a year, a period blighted by Covid-19 complications in Sri Lanka and injury issues, and showed just what the side had been missing.He needed just six balls to open his account and finished with four for 55, with two dropped catches off his bowling.India, who were thrashed by an innings at Headingley last week, were given a remarkable late...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Chris Woakes back with a bang for England as bowlers dominate at the Oval

Chris Woakes showed England what they have been missing for the last year, leading the charge as India were bowled out for 191 on a tough first day for batsmen at the fourth LV= Insurance Test.Thirteen wickets fell at the Kia Oval as the rival attacks traded blows, England closing on 53 for three after losing newly-crowned world number one batsman Joe Root to a beauty minutes before stumps.The day belonged to Woakes, though, as he returned from 12 frustrating months out of the team with a superb haul of four for 55.Since being named as England’s player of the...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Defiant India dig deep to put the brakes on England victory bid

India slammed the brakes on England’s victory charge in the third LV= Insurance Test at Headingley, reaching 112 for one with a much improved batting display on day three.England boasted a mountainous first-innings lead of 354 when the tourists returned to the crease on Friday morning looking to banish memories of their previous 78 all out.At tea they were making a fist of things against steep odds, with Rohit Sharma 59no and Cheteshwar Pujara 40no.All that England had to show for their efforts in the field was the solitary wicket of KL Rahul, spectacularly caught by Jonny Bairstow at slip...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Joe Root’s continued brilliance fires England to huge first-innings lead over India

England have established a first-innings lead of 345 by the end of day two. Even writing it out requires a break between words to double-check.The oddity and audacity that this side hold such a dominant position so early against that India. A score of 423 for eight feels just as odd, as does the fact that, for the first time since Dunedin in 2013, all of England’s top four made it past fifty. And that included one from Steven Finn at No 3 as nightwatchman.But the comfort of familiarity is not hard to find. It is there sat at No...
World95.5 FM WIFC

Cricket-England opt to field against India, Woakes and Pope back

LONDON (Reuters) – England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to field in the fourth test against India with both sides making two changes for the match at the Oval on Thursday. The hosts, who levelled the five-test series 1-1 with an innings victory in the third match...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

England vs India: Brilliant Ollie Pope sets up intriguing conclusion against resilient tourists in fourth Test

Just two days in and we are already into the third innings of this fourth Test at the Kia Oval. And it should be said this is one of those rare occasions where it is not down to a lack of quality.England’s eventual 290 all out owed much to the brilliance of Ollie Pope’s 81 and the daring of Chris Woakes’s straight 50, both on their returns to the XI. Were it not for India’s persistence across the first 67 overs of play, the first-innings lead of 99 could have been greater. Thanks to some diligent work through to close,...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Ollie Pope impresses again on home ground as England claim lead against India

Ollie Pope was enjoying the home comforts of the Kia Oval, making an unbeaten 74 as England overtook India on day two of the fourth LV= Insurance Test.The Surrey batsman has a longstanding love affair with the ground, where he has scored seven of his 11 first-class centuries, but this was his first visit in England colours.He came to the crease in the second over of the day, with England in strife at 53 for four after losing nightwatchman Craig Overton and by tea he had led the side to 227 for seven.India claimed two wickets in the afternoon...
World94.3 Jack FM

Cricket-Pope and Bairstow rebuild England innings after Yadav blows

LONDON (Reuters) – England’s Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow forged an unbroken 77-run partnership for the sixth wicket to guide the hosts to 139-5 against India at lunch on day two of the fourth test on Friday. England lost two wickets in the morning session to slump to 62-5 but...

Comments / 0

Community Policy