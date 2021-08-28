Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Burnley boss Sean Dyche talks up Kalvin Phillips ahead of Leeds clash

By Sean Taylor
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nsHhF_0bff0F4q00

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has spoken of his admiration for Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips – who he tried to sign two years ago.

Dyche was keen to bring Phillips to Turf Moor in 2019 but the Clarets board at the time were not prepared to meet Leeds’ asking price for the player.

Phillips has since gone on to prove himself in the Premier League and played a key role for England this summer as they reached the final of Euro 2020.

The 25-year-old is expected to line up for Leeds against Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday and, ahead of the game, Dyche said: “I thought he was a very good player then and I think he’s a very good player now. He’s developed since then and continues to do so, so fair play to him.

“Your scouts are out there collecting information, they are scurrying around, and sometimes one catches your eye. He was one for me, I don’t think my staff liked him as much, but I was strong on him.

“I was quite strong on that one and I thought he would have been a good acquisition for us, but we couldn’t do it. The chairman at the time wouldn’t put the money in that it would have taken. Unfortunately he was out of our price range.

“That’s the way it goes and he’s proven himself. He’s a player who I thought could continue to improve and he has.

“I liked him then and I like him now, I think he’s a very good player who has shown that. It doesn’t need me to say that and he’s shown that.”

Dyche will have Ashley Westwood and Matej Vydra back in his squad against Leeds.

Both players missed the defeat at Liverpool and the penalty shoot-out win at Newcastle in the Carabao Cup with toe and groin problems respectively.

Aaron Lennon will also be available against his former club, having re-signed for Burnley in time to play at St James’ Park on Wednesday night – where he came off just before the hour mark.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

230K+
Followers
106K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Aaron Lennon
Person
Kalvin Phillips
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Burnley#Leeds#The Premier League#St James Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Burnley boss Dyche: We're trying to find signings

Burnley boss Sean Dyche admits he wants more signings after defeat at Liverpool. Burnley are still waiting for their first point but again turned in an impressive performance, which almost yielded them a late goal to trigger a possible fightback. “I was pleased with that. They had a really strong...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Watch: Anfield's poignant tributes ahead of Burnley clash

The first capacity crowd at the stadium since March 2020 paid respects to the staff, former players and coaches, and fans who have sadly been lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tributes were also paid to Andrew Devine, the 97th supporter unlawfully killed in the Hillsborough disaster, following his recent passing.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Kalvin Phillips names two Manchester United players who ‘blew us away’

Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips has named two Manchester United players who ‘blew us away’ during training with England this summer. The midfielder, who was a mainstay in Gareth Southgate’s midfield on their way to the Euro 2020 final, was a surprise pick in the first game of the tournament but his impressive performance earned him a prolonged stay at the heart of England’s midfield.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Klopp Talk: Burnley Performance “Was Good”

Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Burnley is obviously cause for celebration, as are the incredible performances we saw from Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas, as well as all the usual suspects. Unfortunately, the silver lining of the victory has to come with its own grey cloud: Jurgen Klopp won’t be wearing his iconic glasses anymore because he got his vision corrected. Still, it’s important to focus on the positive, even in the darkest of times, so here’s what the boss had to say about the second match of the season, and the first one at a full-capacity Anfield.
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Dyche slams Klopp for criticising Burnley players

London (AFP) – Sean Dyche has slammed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for naming the Burnley players he felt went too far with their aggressive approach in Saturday’s Premier League clash. Klopp singled out Burnley strikers Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood when he criticised the officials for allowing the visitors to...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Burnley 'see £15m bid for Lyon wide star Maxwel Cornet accepted by the French club with Ivorian contemplating switching Ligue 1 for Turf Moor this summer' in what would be a rare foreign signing for Sean Dyche's side

Burnley have seen a £15million deal for Lyon wide man Maxwel Cornet accepted by the French club, according to reports. Sportsmail revealed earlier this month that the 24-year-old, who can play as either a winger or a full-back, is one of several wide targets being considered by the Clarets in the final week of the window.
Premier LeagueBBC

Burnley v Leeds: Head-to-head stats

Just one of the last 22 league meetings between Burnley and Leeds has finished level (1-1 in August 2015), with Leeds winning 15 of these to Burnley’s six. Of the 38 opponents Leeds have faced at least 50 times in English league football, only against Coventry (53.8%) do they have a higher win rate than they do against Burnley (51.7% - won 31/60).
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Jurgen Klopp ‘wrong’ to single out Burnley players, says Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche has hit back at Jurgen Klopp following the Liverpool manager’s criticism of Burnley’s challenges in the Reds’ 2-0 win on Saturday. Klopp singled out Clarets duo Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood as he complained about some of the tackles in the match and expressed concern over the idea of officials letting games flow more.
Premier LeagueBBC

Dyche pleased with 'patched together' Burnley team

Sean Dyche has praised his makeshift Burnley side after they reached the Carabao Cup third round by beating Newcastle 4-3 in a penalty shootout. Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey starred for the Clarets, saving spot-kicks from Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron. "It was a tight game and Wayne's made two big saves...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Sean Dyche blasts Jurgen Klopp for 'inappropriate' criticism Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood and Josh Brownhill after Liverpool boss accuses Burnley trio of playing rough

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has hit back at Jurgen Klopp after the Liverpool manager singled out his players and accused them of playing rough. Klopp named Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood and Josh Brownhill when venting his frustrations at the visitors’ physicality during his side’s 2-0 win at Anfield on Saturday.
Premier LeagueBBC

Burnley 1-1 Leeds: Sean Dyche says result 'pleasing'

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says his side's draw at home to Leeds was "pleasing" as the Clarets picked up their first point of the Premier League season. Watch Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 29 August at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Premier League90min.com

Burnley predicted lineup vs Leeds - Premier League

Burnley host Leeds on Sunday afternoon in their latest attempt to end their losing streak at Turf Moor. The Clarets have lost their last five Premier League matches on home soil - the club's longest such sequence since seven setbacks on the spin in the 19th, yes nineteenth, century. In fact, Burnley have recorded just one Premier League home win in the entirety of 2021 - as many as newly promoted Brentford.

Comments / 0

Community Policy