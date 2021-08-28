Cancel
Environment

Severe Weather Possible Today; Drier Sunday – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, August 28

By Adam Rutt
KELOLAND TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrong to severe storms will move through northeastern KELOLAND as we go through the morning, but this won’t be the only time we keep an eye on the threat for severe weather. After the morning chance for showers and thunderstorms to the northeast, we’ll watch the eastern and southeastern portions...

