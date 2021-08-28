Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

How The U.S. Is Handling The Rise In Inflation

By Scott Horsley
wamc.org
 7 days ago

Inflation is running hot. The Commerce Department said yesterday prices in July were up more than 4% from a year ago. But the Federal Reserve doesn't seem especially worried. For now, the Fed says they'll continue to pump large sums of money into the economy in the hopes of speeding up economic recovery and putting more people back to work.

www.wamc.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Scott Simon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#U S#Personal Income#The Commerce Department#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Bankrate Com#Americans#Copyright Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Businesskdal610.com

Analysis-Weak August U.S. jobs report throws doubt on Fed taper

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The weak U.S. jobs report for August complicates what had seemed a clear path for the Federal Reserve to begin trimming its bond purchases, undershooting the expectations of the central bank’s most hawkish members and signaling the coronavirus Delta variant has begun to affect the recovery in a meaningful way.
EconomyMySanAntonio

U.S. hiring slows sharply amid delta, complicating Fed taper

U.S. hiring downshifted abruptly in August with the smallest jobs gain in seven months, complicating a potential decision by the Federal Reserve to begin scaling back monetary support by year end. Nonfarm payrolls increased 235,000 last month, trailing all forecasts, after an upwardly revised 1.05 million gain in July, a...
Albany, NYwamc.org

Economist Hugh Johnson On The Fed's Latest Approach

In a Friday speech given virtually to an annual gathering of central bankers and academics, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the economy had improved significantly this year, with average hiring in the past three months reaching the highest level on record for any similar period before the pandemic. Powell said Fed officials are monitoring the rapid rise in COVID-19 infections from the delta variant, but they expect healthy job gains to continue. For more on Powell’s latest outlook, WAMC’s Jim Levulis spoke with Hugh Johnson, chairman and chief investment officer of Hugh Johnson Advisors in Albany.
U.S. Politicsktwb.com

U.S. trade deficit shrinks in July as imports fall

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. trade deficit narrowed more than expected in July as imports declined likely because of shortages and a shift in domestic spending from goods to services. The Commerce Department said on Thursday that the trade gap fell 4.3% to $70.1 billion. Data for June was revised...
Businessschiffgold.com

Personal Incomes Rising; Inflation Eating Them Up

Personal income is rising. But inflation is eating it up. Before factoring in inflation, personal income from all sources rose by 2.7% in July year-on-year. The month-on-month gain was a solid 1.1%. This includes wages, stimulus payments, transfer payments (unemployment, Social Security benefits, etc.) along with income from other sources such as interest, dividends, and rental income.
BusinessStreet.Com

Inflation Is All Around Us, but for How Long?

We are seeing an explosion in prices around the world, and the Fed is rather pleased about it. Well, it is not totally pleased but satisfied to a point. It has been said for a decade that the Fed has wanted to see some inflation creep into the economy, though it has been nascent for years. But isn't it odd that the chief inflation fighter (the Fed), with a track record of 42 years and growing, would want to see rising inflation? It certainly makes one scratch their head.
Economy1470 WMBD

U.S. job growth slows sharply in August; unemployment rate falls to 5.2%

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in August amid a softening in demand for services and persistent worker shortages as COVID-19 infections soared, but the pace was enough to sustain the economic expansion. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 235,000 jobs last month after surging 1.053 million in...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Inflation is on the rise and there are few signs of it to ease anytime soon

Yesterday’s ECB meeting minutes showed a very lengthy discussion on dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s about the formulation of the bank’s new interest rate forward guidance. The debate on PEPP and quantitative easing in general (under APP) was limited and there were no real hints on its near-term future. That differed from the Fed. According to Kansas City Fed governor George, it is time to begin adjusting accommodation given the strong economy. She cited delta as a risk but that should not delay the process. George sees “good arguments” for faster tapering than last time. Her comments were followed by Bullard from the St. Louis Fed. He voiced similar views, adding that they are getting more inflation than expected. The Fed should get the tapering started to finish it by the end of 2022Q1 to provide optionality with respect to raising policy rates. This brings us straight to this week’s main event: the Jackson Hole Symposium. It has served as a forum to announce or at least lay the groundwork for a policy shift in the past. The highly-anticipated reunion was turned into a virtual one last-minute amid the coronavirus (deltavariant) raging in the US. It immediately highlights the uncertain environment the Fed has to operate in as it seeks to gradually withdraw unprecedented monetary policy support. We admit that it is by far the biggest risk for chair Powell to kick the can further down the road. However, as one of our favorite FT writers put it this morning: “Clock’s ticking, Jay”. Inflation is on the rise and there are few signs of it to ease anytime soon. According to the last Fed meeting minutes, a majority even agrees enough progress has been made towards the symmetric 2% goal. There was more disagreement on the labour market but the very strong July labour report surely convinced a few more doubters. Furthermore, alternative indicators such as the unemployment to job openings ratio are just shy of reaching the spectacular levels seen in 2018/2019. QE has done more than its part in supporting demand. It is time for the Fed and Powell to acknowledge this and at least lay the foundation for tapering when he speeches at 4pm today. The actual timetable is probably not going to be announced before September 22. The $120bn question then is: how much is discounted by markets? We assume investors are firmly aware of the normalization sequence: first tapering, then hiking. With a first rate hike priced in at the turn of the year, implicitly some form of tapering is thus expected. We see this for example in US real rates (10y), which rebounded 20 bps from the historical lows (-1.20%) since August. Should Powell go ahead and offer a blueprint, there’s more scope for (real) yields to rise further as part of the market still needs to be convinced. Nominal yields might be countered by topping/falling inflation expectations in such a case however. The dollar has been frontrunning as well, perhaps even more than US yields did. EUR/USD tested key support in the 1.17 area last week in the wake of the Fed minutes before a technical rebound kicked in. That zone could quickly come under renewed pressure if our base scenario unfolds. A sustained break lower paves the way towards 1.1603/12.
Markets101 WIXX

Payrolls and the stock market: Wall Street usually shrugs off jobs report

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Markets always look to the Labor Department’s monthly employment report with great anticipation. But whether the data disappoints or surprises to the upside often has only a modest effect on overall stock index moves. Friday’s report missed consensus by a mile, for example, showing the economy...
Businessinstitutionalinvestor.com

Surging Inflation is a U.S. Phenomenon, Not a Global One

Surging U.S. inflation has outpaced inflation in Europe, China and elsewhere, as the rate hit a 13-year high of 5.4% in June and July. Rising U.S. inflation may be the result of divergent employment benefits or a consumer spending boom fueled by the government’s fiscal response to the pandemic. After...
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
ScienceFortune

There have been 154 retracted COVID studies. The damage may already be done

If a COVID study is retracted from a medical journal, does it make a sound—or at the very least seep into the public consciousness the way the now-pulled research originally did?. It's a rhetorical question (public awareness of study findings tend to stop at a retraction's edge, unfortunately). But I...
U.S. Politicshngn.com

3 Stimulus Payments Ranging From $1,000-$8,000: You May Be Eligible Despite Slim Chance of Another Round of Check

While the prospects of another round of national direct payments are minimal, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain Americans may be eligible for additional cash. While many are hoping for more funding to alleviate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, legislation is unlikely to pass through a split House and Senate. Some states, on the other hand, have decided to send out their stimulus checks, and parents and homeowners may be eligible for additional direct payments.
Washington, DCPosted by
Axios

Scoop: Trump nears deal for D.C. hotel

Former President Trump is in advanced talks to sell rights to his Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., sources tell Axios. Why it matters: The removal of Trump’s big, golden name from Pennsylvania Avenue would be a symbolic bombshell savored by opponents. The historic building became a prop and symbol...
Militarycheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Hunter Biden Arrested By The Military?

A post shared on Facebook claims the U.S. military recently arrested Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, as he was attempting to re-enter the country. There is no evidence Biden was arrested by the military. The claim originated from a website that says it publishes satire. Fact Check:
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy