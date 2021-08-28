Ida getting stronger in Gulf, to become cat. 4

An oil spill spanning at least 10 miles has been captured by satellite imagery in waters off the Louisiana coast.Crews are working to clean up the spill, described as “substantial” by experts, which was seen spreading away from the major oil and gas hub of Port Fourchon. Images of the expanse of oil were picked up on Thursday by space technology companies Planet Labs and Maxar Technologies.Hurricane Ida, which wreaked havoc when it made landfall on Sunday, hit Port Fouchon hard, highlighting how vulnerable the region’s fossil fuel infrastructure may be to increasingly intense, global warming-linked storms.The spill is...
Comments / 0