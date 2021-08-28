Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Ida getting stronger in Gulf, to become cat. 4

WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 7 days ago

Hurricane Ida has begun its forecast intensification now that it is in the Gulf of Mexico. “Rapid strengthening is forecast during the next 24 to 36 hours and Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane…

WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

