Netflix And BBC Developing Shows From Disabled Creatives | Celebrities

An American sci-fi writer is trying to become the first non-British Doctor Who showrunner. J. Michael Straczynski is known for creating Babylon 5, co-creating Sense8, and writing comics starring Superman, Spider-Man, Thor, and the Fantastic Four. For his next gig, he'd like to conceive of the Doctor's next adventures. With Chris Chibnall on and Jodie Whittaker on their ways out, Doctor Who will be heading into a new era after 2022's series of specials. Straczynski says on Twitter that his agent contacted the BBC to convey his interest in the showrunner position. Straczynski says a whole process needs to take place first, but after that, who knows?