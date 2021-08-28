Netflix And BBC Developing Shows From Disabled Creatives | Celebrities
The BBC and Netflix are announcing a new partnership to develop and fund “new, ambitious dramas” featuring disabled creatives both in front of and behind the camera. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the five-year collaboration is meant “to increase representation of disabled talent both on-screen and off-screen, to widen the range of stories produced and give disabled writers and creatives greater choice when it comes to the sort of stories they wish to tell.”blackchronicle.com
