Oswego, NY

Super Business: Oswego businesses excited for Super DIRT Week

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO — The city of Oswego has a population of 17,000. That number will more than double for a week in October, bringing a welcomed and needed boost to local businesses. Racing’s biggest party — the 49th NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week — returns to Oswego Speedway Oct. 6-10, with campers arriving Sunday, Oct. 3, for the city’s most significant event and New York’s biggest motorsports experience.

