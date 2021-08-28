A Cloudy And Cool Start To The Weekend

Expect lots of clouds and a few scattered showers through the day Saturday. Winds will be out of the northeast which explains the cooler pattern that is beginning. Sunday will be warmer as wind shifts more southeasterly, but we will still see a good deal of clouds. Humidity looks to rise again Sunday afternoon and evening with an approaching warm front. A few showers are possible Sunday night into Monday morning as the front moves by, then a cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms later Monday. Expect a warmer, very humid start to the week.