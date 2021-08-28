Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

A Cloudy And Cool Start To The Weekend

By School Authority
westernmassnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpect lots of clouds and a few scattered showers through the day Saturday. Winds will be out of the northeast which explains the cooler pattern that is beginning. Sunday will be warmer as wind shifts more southeasterly, but we will still see a good deal of clouds. Humidity looks to rise again Sunday afternoon and evening with an approaching warm front. A few showers are possible Sunday night into Monday morning as the front moves by, then a cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms later Monday. Expect a warmer, very humid start to the week.

www.westernmassnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Tulsa, OKkjrh.com

Stormy Start to Labor Day Weekend

TULSA, OKLA- — A cold front will push into the area today, triggering showers and thunderstorms late this morning, with greater chances and coverage expected this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall and strong winds will be possible. Ahead of this system, temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90s south...
Springfield, MAwesternmassnews.com

Partly Cloudy and Cool Tonight. Some Showers Sunday, Labor Day?

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a beautiful start to the holiday weekend with a good amount of sunshine. While the rest of the weekend will feature some clouds and the chance for showers, it will not be raining all the time. Under partly cloudy skies tonight lows fall back into the lower and middle 50s.
EnvironmentWKRN

Beautiful start to the holiday weekend

Patchy fog and temperatures in the 60s this morning, but otherwise a lovely start to the holiday weekend. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid-80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow’s weather will be unsettled featuring showers and storms. The rain will keep highs in the low-8-s. Rain...
EnvironmentNBC Connecticut

A Beautiful Start to the Holiday Weekend

After a stormy week of weather, the state will enjoy a beautiful start to the long holiday weekend. High pressure will provide light winds, plenty of sunshine and low humidity for today. High temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 70s. A weak cold front will begin to...
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Soggy start to holiday weekend!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It will be a soggy start to the morning with scattered showers hanging around. Temperatures are starting off warm with most spots in the upper 60s and won’t increase too much today, with highs in the lower to mid 70s with scattered showers around through the afternoon.
Environment13 WHAM

Labor Day Weekend Weather

Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine along with slightly milder air. A warm front will approach the region later tonight and early Sunday morning. Temperatures will stay near 60 overnight as clouds continue to increase. Showers and some thunder will cross the area Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon appears to be...
EnvironmentNBC4 Columbus

Clouds, showers will linger early Sunday morning, improving later in the holiday weekend

As high pressure slid farther off to the east of Ohio, a light southerly flow brought increasing clouds, with temperatures topping out at 80 degrees. There will be an uptick in the humidity ahead of a cold front that will approach from the northwest, bringing periods of rain overnight continuing into Sunday morning. Skies will gradually clear later Sunday, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy