Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Five things to watch in Washington's preseason finale against the Ravens

By Andrew Golden
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Football Team's final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at FedEx Field on Saturday night (6 p.m. kickoff) will offer some players a final chance to make their cases before Coach Ron Rivera and his staff whittle the roster from 80 to 53 ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Cincinnati Bengals#Seals Jones#Chiefs#Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ron Rivera Sends Clear Message Amid Cam Newton Speculation

When the New England Patriots released Cam Newton on Tuesday morning, a handful of fans and analysts suggested that the former MVP should make his way to the nation’s capital. With the Washington Football Team, he could re-unite with his former head coach Ron Rivera and potentially compete for the...
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Will Ryan Fitzpatrick Be Washington's Starter All Season Long?

The sound you hear is the well-oiled cogs of the quarterback carousel in Washington. A whirlgig that has continued to circulate for the last 20 seasons, its apparent end seems to be nowhere in sight with Ryan Fitzpatrick set to lead the burgundy and gold into their forthcoming campaign. Via...
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Kenny Gainwell among best preseason rookies graded by PFF

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... PHILADELPHIA EAGLES. Highest: RB Kenneth Gainwell, 78.7. Lowest: DI Marlon Tuipulotu, 30.5. The fifth-round running back did more than enough this preseason to make veterans like Jordan Howard expendable. Gainwell impressed through the air, just as he did at Memphis, with nine catches for 66 yards on only 33 routes. He’s firmly a change-of-pace back from Miles Sanders.
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Here is What Cam Newton Said After Being Released By Patriots

Cam Newton shared a statement on social media after being released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday morning. "I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say...please don't feel sorry for me!! #imGOOD," Newton shared on his Instagram story, which was captured and tweeted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLPopculture

Simone Biles' Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Back in NFL After Being Cut by Houston Texans

Jonathan Owens is back in the NFL. According to the Houston Chronicle, the boyfriend of gymnastics superstar Simone Biles returns to the Houston Texans as part of the practice squad. On Tuesday, Owens was cut by the Texans as the team was getting the roster down to 53 players. This comes after Owens and Biles celebrated their one-year anniversary together.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLBattle Red Blog

Four Teams Headed For Disappointment

The 2021 NFL season is upon us and I’m here to potentially destroy all your hopes and dreams for your team this upcoming season. If you are a Steelers, Dolphins, Bears or Saints fan, I recommend putting on your emotional armor as this may hurt you. If your going to read this and at the end of it you feel I am completely inept and unqualified to talk football, feel free to comment.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

Matt Barkley is going to look for his eighth NFL franchise as we approach Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. After signing with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, he has now been released. Barkley signed a two-year deal with the team on Aug. 5. He was set to make...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Saints: The underrated WR that has connections to Jameis Winston

The New Orleans Saints have plenty of wide receiver options to claim off waivers after teams finalized their rosters Tuesday afternoon. Of them all, a lonely Lion could lead the pack. Breshad Perriman was recently released from the Detroit Lions after failing to make the roster for one of the...
NFLYardbarker

Five NFL teams that could surprise in 2021

Seeing teams go from worst-to-first has become the norm in the NFL. We are likely to see that happen again in 2021. There will be many top teams that sink to the bottom while others rise up and surprise the football world. We’re not here to predict which team will...
NFLNew York Post

NFL teams don’t want Cam Newton

The Patriots shocked the NFL when they released Cam Newton on cut-down day, handing rookie Mac Jones the starting job. Many thought the former NFL MVP was the clubhouse leader to start for New England, and after his release it was speculated that he would quickly land a backup job elsewhere.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tennessee Titans: 4 bold predictions for the 2021 NFL season

With the NFL season quickly approaching, the Tennessee Titans are ready to take the league by storm. After a busy offseason, the front office managed to vastly improve the receiving room while making necessary changes on the defense. The Titans are shaping up to be serious Super Bowl contenders but will need to prove it throughout the season.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Julio Jones, Matt Ryan, Falcons, Saints

Falcons owner Arthur Blank went on the record about how things deteriorated between the team and WR Julio Jones to the point that the star receiver was traded this past summer. Blank acknowledged the seeds of dissent were planted during contract negotiations two years ago. Jones got an extension with three years left on his deal that made him the NFL’s highest-paid receiver.

Comments / 0

Community Policy