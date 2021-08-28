ISU students understand masking importance even in August heat

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A day after students returned to school in Central Bucks School District, the school board will have to adjust its school return plan to include mandatory masking. The change came amid tense moments that started ahead of the meeting, influenced by Gov. Tom Wolf’s declaration on masks earlier in the day. The meeting was scheduled ahead of time, with school board leaders changing the agenda on the fly. “We are not addressing anything under item A because just this afternoon the secretary of health mandated that masks are mandatory as of Sept. 7,” one of the board members announced. The board also added cafeterias and common spaces as areas that will require social distancing. In an auditorium, parents yelled across the aisle at those on the other side, ignoring warnings from officials to keep it civil. Attendees cheered, booed, and clapped after speakers took the mic. “This is ridiculous, all of this, we the parents will be standing here against all of you,” one parent said. The Central Bucks school board will meet again on Sept. 14.