Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

"We did our best" on Kabul evacuation, NATO representative says

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1czixj_0bfeylAU00

ROME (Reuters) - Staff involved in efforts to evacuate as many people from Kabul as possible after the Taliban seized power did their best in extremely difficult conditions, NATO’s senior civilian representative to Afghanistan said on Saturday.

“We have a clean conscience ... because with what we had, we did our best under the circumstances,” Italian diplomat Stefano Pontecorvo told reporters on arriving in Rome.

Pontecorvo, who left Afghanistan on Friday when the last Italian flight departed, said those involved in the evacuation crossed the line between possible and impossible to get everybody they could out of the country.

“We have left a few behind which we are not abandoning but we will strive our best to take back home,” he told reporters.

Italian military planes have taken more than 4,800 Afghans out of the country as of Aug. 27, including more than 1,400 children, the defense ministry has said.

Foreign minister Luigi Di Maio praised Italian diplomats and military officials for their contribution to the evacuations of the civilians.

“We have evacuated more Afghan nationals than any other European Union country,” he said.

Comments / 9

Reuters

Reuters

176K+
Followers
202K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Kabul#Taliban#Military Planes#Nato#Italian#Afghans#The Defense Ministry#European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
Politicsinformnny.com

EU pushes for more autonomy amid Afghanistan fallout

BRDO CASTLE, Slovenia (AP) — Still reeling from the European Union’s shortcomings in Afghanistan, officials from the 27-nation bloc met Thursday to discuss ways to improve their response to future crises and not be so reliant on the U.S. European ministers of defense and foreign affairs gathered in Slovenia for...
Worldcommunitynewscorp.com

Taliban ask Germany for financial aid

The Taliban demand diplomatic recognition and financial aid from Germany. “We want strong and official diplomatic relations with Germany,” Taliban spokesman Sabihullah Mujahid told Welt am Sonntag newspaper. Germans have always been welcome in Afghanistan. Mujahid said the Germans had already done a lot of good in Afghanistan during the...
Worldstlouisnews.net

Kabul Evacuation Numbers to Fluctuate, Biden Says

WASHINGTON - The number of people evacuated from Kabul will change from day to day, President Joe Biden said in a televised address Sunday, depending on specific conditions and safety of the day. Earlier Sunday, the White House said the U.S. had evacuated 7,400 people from Kabul in the previous...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Kabul evacuation gathering pace, says ambassador

Efforts to evacuate Britons and eligible Afghans from Kabul are gathering pace, the British ambassador says, with nearly 6,000 flown out on UK flights since 13 August. Sir Laurie Bristow, who remains in the Afghan capital, said 1,000 people had departed in a 14-hour period alone. It comes after the...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghanistan: At least 20 killed near Kabul airport during evacuation effort, says Nato official

At least 20 people have died in the last week near Kabul airport during attempts to flee Afghanistan by plane after Taliban insurgents took over the capital, a Nato official has said.Reports of stampedes and crushing injuries, triggered in part by Taliban fighters firing into the air to control the crowds, have highlighted the chaotic and at times deadly situation in Kabul as thousands seek sanctuary before the airlift operation comes to an end. The deteriorating situation at Hamid Karzai International Airport was confirmed earlier on Sunday by the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD), which said seven people had been killed...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Evacuation is continuing despite Kabul attack, says PM

The UK will continue its operation to evacuate people from Afghanistan despite the "despicable" attack at the capital's airport, Boris Johnson says. Speaking after an emergency meeting, the PM pledged the UK would be working "flat out" until "the last moment". But he also acknowledged the push was nearing its...
WorldAnderson Herald Bulletin

The Latest: Finland says has evacuated 51 people from Kabul

HELSINKI — Finland said Thursday it had evacuated 51 people from Kabul to the Nordic country, adding that its total number of evacuees has risen to close to 340 people. The Finnish Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter that Finland too had assisted four people on their way to other countries Wednesday when the people were evacuated.
WorldVoice of America

UN, NATO Denounce Deadly Suicide Bombings in Kabul

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced Thursday's deadly attacks at the airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul, according to U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. At least 103 people were killed — 90 Afghans and 13 members of the U.S. military — according to Pajhwok, a main Afghan news agency, and...
WorldUS News and World Report

Norway Halts Kabul Evacuation, Says Foreign Minister

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway can no longer assist in evacuating remaining citizens from Afghanistan's capital, Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said on Thursday. "The doors at the airport are now closed and it is no longer possible to get people in," Soereide told broadcaster TV2. Suspected suicide bombers struck...

Comments / 0

Community Policy