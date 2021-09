A PSAL rule designed to limit crowd capacity at HS football games because of the pandemic had numerous adverse and unintended consequences in Huguenot on Friday night. For starters, there was more room in the bleachers at Tottenville HS, where 200 fans were permitted to view the contest between the Pirates and visiting Fort Hamilton, than on Luten Ave. A seemingly equal number of outside spectators gathered in scores to view the game from the adjacent street on the sidewalk, where they watched through the chainlink fence enclosing the campus for the entirety of the night.