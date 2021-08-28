Cancel
New Bedford, MA

Introducing the 2021 Standard-Times Boys Track Super Team, All-Stars and Honorable Mention

South Coast Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBazile switched his focus from the hurdles to the sprints and enjoyed plenty of success in his final season of track and field at New Bedford high. After winning the Southeast Conference triple jump (41-5) and placing second in the 200 (22.8), Bazile took second in the 200 (22.81), fifth in the 100 and fifth in the triple jump (41-4.25) at the Div. 1 South meet. At All-States, he came in sixth in the 200 with a 22.55. “With a year and half layoff from track, it was hard to jump into the hurdles. With that said, Flo adjusted gracefully and had a great season in the 200 and 100,” said New Bedford coach Jeremy Tilton, adding that Bazile will compete next year at UMass Dartmouth. “I have no doubt he will be ready for the next level because of how much he enjoys the sport and how much he is dedicated to the sport. It will be very difficult to fill Flo's shoes because of his outstanding leadership, positive personality, and competitiveness he has displayed the last four years at New Bedford High School.”

