Mets offense continues to falter in close games: 'It's just not happening'

Once upon a time when the team was in first place, Mets GM Zack Scott could’ve traded for both Kris Bryant and Javy Báez, but he changed his mind after the organization found out Jacob deGrom’s injury was worse than originally thought. The front office made the decision to not go all in and now almost a month later, and with some false bravado from the same front office that punted the season, the Mets remain in free fall with Kris Bryant leading the charge against them. His big blow helped lead San Francisco to a 3-2 victory, which finished off the Giants’ sweep of the floundering Mets.