Buffalo Irish Festival plans more family-friendly event in 2022

The Buffalo Irish Festival is going to look a little different next year.

The festival was previously organized by Kevin Townsell, the former owner of Shannon Pub. But we were told at an event Friday night that he recently turned over the reins to the Buffalo Irish Center on Abbott Road.

The festival usually happens around this time, but it's being postponed until 2022.

The center has a few ideas on how to improve the event, such as making it more family-friendly.

"Well, we're hoping for the last weekend in August of 2022," according to Mary Heneghan of the Buffalo Irish Center. "And we're now researching various facilities that are available to us.

"But the one that we choose has to be one that has some type of park environment or grass area to go with it, so that we can host family events with children especially."

The Irish Center is currently looking for volunteers and raising funds for next year's event by selling T-shirts and hosting various events.

