Confusion brews as retro-style EV startup Alpha Motor turns on the charm

By Bengt Halvorson
Green Car Reports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe electric vehicle startup Alpha Motor Corporation posted a video this week that showed the “launch” of its Alpha Wolf electric pickup concept. In it, Joshua Boyt and Jay Lijewski appear together on stage, riffing on ideas the way we’ve seen Silicon Valley types and executives do in a wide range of product debuts. No titles are given, but it’s no stretch to interpret them as designer and CTO recalling how they arrived at the idea behind the vehicle. Underscored with tech-bro sensibilities, they say the electric pickup should be fun to drive and futuristic, while evoking the nostalgia of watching Saturday morning cartoons.

www.greencarreports.com

