LeRoy Oleson, 88, of Camp Crook, died Aug. 26, 2021, at his home with his loving wife by his side. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at the Camp Crook Community Hall. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Friends may leave condolences online at: www.LeveringtonFH.com.