All board!!! Grab your hot chocolate and PJ's for a memorable train ride. It's not hard for me to talk about Christmas and everything that comes with it, it's my favorite holiday. I know we have to get through Halloween and Thanksgiving, but one of my favorite rides to take is coming back after being cancelling last year. The Polar Express Train, located at the St. Louis Union Station, will be headed back this year. Tickets for this always sells fast, so here's what you need to know.