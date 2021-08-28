Cancel
Who will Logan Marshall-Green play on Big Sky Season 2

By Alexandria Ingham
Cover picture for the articleThe Big Sky Season 2 cast continues to grow. Logan Marshall-Green is tapped for a series regular role. Who will he play in the new story?. We’ve already heard of the new cast members joining Big Sky Season 2 for the new story. It’s going to involve a car wreck that maybe isn’t as accidental as it initially seems. Like the first season, there will be a standalone case for Jenny and Cassie to solve over the course of a few episodes, but there will likely be the story from the end of Season 1 still ongoing throughout.

