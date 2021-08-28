Cancel
Washington State

Thousands To Gather In Washington And Cities Nationwide For Voting Rights

By Juana Summers
wkms.org
 7 days ago

On this day in 1963, hundreds of thousands of people converged in the nation's capital for the March on Washington. Activists hope to recreate some of that energy today with events in Washington, D.C.. and elsewhere across the country to push for action on voting rights. NPR political correspondent Juana Summers is out among thousands of marchers now in the nation's capital. Juana, thanks for being with us.

#Voting Rights#State Legislatures#Gerrymandering#Campaign Finance#Democrats#House#Democratic#Supreme Court#Republicans
Texas Statebloomberglaw.com

Voting Rights Groups Sue Texas to Block Election Restrictions

A broad coalition of voting-rights advocates asked a Texas federal judge Friday to suspend the state’s new “election integrity” law, claiming it unconstitutionally eliminates, or sharply rolls back, ballot-box access for disabled, elderly and minority voters. The law, which took effect Sept. 1, eliminates balloting practices several of Texas’s more...
SocietyTennessee Tribune

Census, Redistricting, and Voting Rights

NASHVILLE, TN – The latest census data confirms the U.S. population reached 331.4 million in 2020. The Hispanic population grew 23% from 2010-2020, reaching 62.1 million and Latinos now make up 19% of the U.S. population. The number of Black, single-race non-Hispanic. Americans reached 40 million, or 12% of the...
Phoenix, AZdowntowndevil.com

Crowds gather to rally for voting rights

Hundreds of Arizonans gathered to mark the 58th anniversary of the “I Have a Dream” speech Saturday in Phoenix and rallied for equal voting rights among all Americans as recent state legislatures passed bills restricting voting abilities earlier this year. Arizona was just one of 94 other marches that happened...
Politicssdvoice.info

Thousands March on For Voting Rights, D.C. Statehood

Like the suppressive bills passed and on the table in Republican-led states and the reluctance by some Democratic senators to abolish the filibuster, the sweltering heat and suffocating humidity only proved as two more obstacles that thousands of Americans refused to let stand in their way. Marchers rallied in the nation’s capital and cities across the country, demanding passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, the For the People Act, and for D.C. statehood.
Fayetteville, NCFayetteville Observer

Activists gather in downtown Fayetteville to rally for voting rights

About 50 people gathered around the Market House in downtown Fayetteville on Saturday afternoon to rally for fair voting laws both locally and across the country. The demonstration took place on the 58th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s march on Washington where he delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech.
AdvocacyNBC Washington

In Photos: Thousands Rally in DC for Voting Rights

Thousands of people rallied and marched through Washington, D.C., in sweltering heat Saturday, advocating for voting rights and other social justice issues. Mayor Muriel Bowser called for the District to be admitted to the union as the 51st state and for 750,000 residents to gain voting representation in Congress. For...
Columbia, MOColumbia Missourian

Columbia NAACP chapter joins thousands across nation for voting rights rally

The Columbia chapter of the NAACP and community members gathered at the Second Missionary Baptist Church to rally for voting rights. The local rally was inspired by the rallies that took place earlier Saturday in the nation’s capital. Columbia advocates joined thousands of voting rights supporters across the country on the anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington.
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Crowd marches, gathers to show support for voting rights in Dubuque

About 50 people gathered midday Saturday at the Bee Branch Creek amphitheater in Dubuque to show their support for voting rights. The March On For Voting Rights Rally began with dozens of people marching over from Comiskey Park, bearing signs proclaiming "Protect voting rights" and "March on against voter suppression."
California Statesandiegouniontribune.com

California Senate votes to mail ballots in all elections

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Democrats advanced a major overhaul to California’s elections on Thursday, voting to make sure all active registered voters will get a ballot in the mail at least 29 days before every election — even if they didn’t ask for one. A majority of California voters have been...

