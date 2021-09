I, like most Americans, have read about and watched the horrific scenes coming from Afghanistan as the United States continues its withdrawal. And I have listened to many pundits reflecting—with the full benefit of hindsight—on how it could have been done differently. This is not an essay exploring whether the withdrawal was right or wrong, necessary or not—I am not versed enough in this conflict to answer that. Instead I’d like to use this withdrawal as a foil to one of the many fronts in the climate war we’re waging (if you’ll forgive the militarized metaphor)—specifically geoengineering.