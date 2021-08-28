Hurricane Local Statement issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Livingston; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Orleans This product covers Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi **CATASTROPHIC CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE IDA MOVING CLOSER TO THE LOUISIANA COAST** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect for Ascension, Assumption, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, and Upper Terrebonne - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson - A Hurricane Warning is in effect for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, and Western Orleans - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Amite, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, and Wilkinson * STORM INFORMATION: - About 150 miles south-southeast of New Orleans LA or about 170 miles south of Gulfport MS - 28.0N 89.1W - Storm Intensity 140 mph - Movement Northwest or 315 degrees at 15 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Ida is expected to cross the coast around noon today as a devestating category 4 hurricane. Catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flash flooding is expected over a large portion of Southeast Louisiana and Southwest and Coastal Mississippi. The window for evacuation is extremely narrow this morning. If evacuation orders have been issued for your area and you have the means to leave, leave! POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Protect against life-threatening surge having possible catastrophic impacts across all of coastal southeast Louisiana and portions of coastal Mississippi west of Biloxi. These life-threatening impacts are expected to occur today into Monday. Potential impacts in this area include: - Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded from considerable floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period. - Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible. - Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted onshore and stranded. Also, protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant to devastating impacts across portions of coastal Mississippi east of Biloxi and along the shores of Lake Pontchartrain outside of the hurricane levee protection and Lake Maurepas. These life-threatening impacts are expected to occur today into Monday. * WIND: Protect against life-threatening wind having possible devastating impacts across portions of Southeast Louisiana including metro New Orleans, metro Baton Rouge, Hammond, Grand Isle, and the Houma metropolitan area. These life-threatening wind impacts are expected to begin overnight along the Louisiana coast and then spread inland to the New Orleans, Houma, and Baton Rouge metro areas on today. Potential impacts in this area include: - Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months. - Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Many bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Widespread power and communications outages. Also, protect against life-threatening wind having possible limited to extensive impacts across portions of Southeast Louisiana to the east of the I-55 corridor. This includes the Northshore as well as all of Coastal and Southwest Mississippi. These life- threatening wind impacts are expected to occur as early as today. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible devastating impacts across most of Southeast Louisiana including the Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Houma metro areas and across portions of Southwest Mississippi along the I-55 corridor. These life-threatening rainfall impacts are expected to begin as early as tonight and continue through Monday. Potential impacts include: - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become raging rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across the remainder of Southeast Louisiana, Southwest Mississippi, and Coastal Mississippi. These life-threatening impacts are expected to begin as early as tonight and continue through Monday. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: The time is to prepare and evacuate is coming to an end quickly. Do so now or shelter in place. Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area. It is important to remain calm, informed, and focused during an emergency. Be patient and helpful with those you encounter. Storm surge is the leading killer associated with tropical storms and hurricanes! Make sure you are in a safe area away from the surge zone. Even if you are not in a surge-prone area, you could find yourself cutoff by flood waters during and after the storm. Heed evacuation orders issued by the local authorities. If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter options. If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of strong winds or flooding. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in New Orleans LA around 730 AM CDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.