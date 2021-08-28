Hurricane Local Statement issued for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson This product covers Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi **IDA CONTINUES TO STRENGTHEN AS IT MOVES ACROSS THE GULF OF MEXICO** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect for Ascension, Assumption, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, and Upper Terrebonne - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson - A Hurricane Warning is in effect for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, and Western Orleans - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Amite, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, and Wilkinson * STORM INFORMATION: - About 330 miles southeast of New Orleans LA or about 320 miles southeast of Houma LA - 26.2N 87.0W - Storm Intensity 105 mph - Movement Northwest or 320 degrees at 16 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Ida is in the central Gulf of Mexico and continues to strengthen as it moves to the northwest. Ida is expected to make landfall as a major category four hurricane along the southeast Louisiana coast Sunday bringing life-threatening storm surge flooding, damaging winds, and flash flooding to portions of Southeast Louisiana and Southwest and Coastal Mississippi. Conditions are currently expected to deteriorate tonight into Sunday, so all residents should rush preparations to completion by this evening for this storm. Remember, if your local officials order an evacauation, leave! POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Protect against life-threatening surge having possible catastrophic impacts across all of coastal southeast Louisiana and portions of coastal Mississippi west of Biloxi. These life-threatening impacts are expected to occur Sunday into Sunday night. Potential impacts in this area include: - Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded from considerable floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period. - Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible. - Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted onshore and stranded. Also, protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant to devastating impacts across portions of coastal Mississippi east of Biloxi and along the shores of Lake Pontchartrain outside of the hurricane levee protection and Lake Maurepas. These life-threatening impacts are expected to occur Sunday into Sunday night. * WIND: Protect against life-threatening wind having possible devastating impacts across portions of Southeast Louisiana including metro Baton Rouge, western portions of metro New Orleans, and the Houma metropolitan area. These life-threatening wind impacts are expected to begin as early as late tonight along the Louisiana coast and then spread inland to the New Orleans, Houma, and Baton Rouge metro areas on Sunday Potential impacts in this area include: - Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months. - Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Many bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Widespread power and communications outages. Also, protect against life-threatening wind having possible limited to extensive impacts across portions of Southeast Louisiana to the east of the I-55 corridor including eastern portions of metro New Orleans and the Northshore as well as all of Coastal and Southwest Mississippi. These life-threatening wind impacts are expected to occur as early as Sunday. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible devastating impacts across most of Southeast Louisiana including the Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Houma metro areas and across portions of Southwest Mississippi along the I-55 corridor. These life-threatening rainfall impacts are expected to begin as early as tonight and continue through Monday. Potential impacts include: - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become raging rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across the remainder of Southeast Louisiana, Southwest Mississippi, and Coastal Mississippi. These life-threatening impacts are expected to begin as early as tonight and continue through Monday. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways open for those under evacuation orders. If evacuating, leave with a destination in mind and allow extra time to get there. Take your emergency supplies kit. Gas up your vehicle ahead of time. Let others know where you are going prior to departure. Secure loose items and pets in the car, and avoid distracted driving. If evacuating, follow designated evacuation routes. Seek traffic information on roadway signs, the radio, and from official sources. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. If you are relocating to safe shelter, leave as early as possible. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Many roads and bridges will be closed once strong winds arrive. Check the latest weather forecast before departing and drive with caution. Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury or loss of life. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any orders that are issued. Remember, during the storm 9 1 1 Emergency Services may not be able to immediately respond if conditions are unsafe. This should be a big factor in your decision making. It is important to remain calm, informed, and focused during an emergency. Be patient and helpful with those you encounter. Storm surge is the leading killer associated with tropical storms and hurricanes! Make sure you are in a safe area away from the surge zone. Even if you are not in a surge-prone area, you could find yourself cutoff by flood waters during and after the storm. Heed evacuation orders issued by the local authorities. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown! Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in New Orleans LA around 11 PM CDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.