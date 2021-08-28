Cancel
Best credit cards for no credit

By Joe Van Brussel
CNET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortunately for those who don't have a credit score, the three-digit number is no longer the end-all, be-all of credit approval it once was. Recently, more banks have been issuing credit cards to those who don't have a credit score, as long as they can demonstrate their financial health in other ways -- providing checking and savings account details, for example. The shift occurred without official acknowledgement from banks, but several recent reports in the Wall Street Journal have confirmed that lenders look beyond credit scores when making credit decisions.

