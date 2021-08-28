Cancel
Crawford County, WI

Flash Flood Watch issued for Crawford, Richland by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 07:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Crawford; Richland FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of southwest Wisconsin, including the following areas, Crawford and Richland. * Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * Additional thunderstorms are expected at times today. Heavy rainfall from these storms, along with saturated soils from recent rain, will cause conditions favorable for flash flooding.

