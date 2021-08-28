Flood Advisory issued for Bucks, Montgomery, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 08:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bucks; Montgomery; Northampton The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey Southern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 1115 AM EDT. * At 807 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Lansdale, Quakertown, Perkasie, Doylestown, Byram, Hatboro, Souderton, Bedminster, Chalfont, Tinicum, Hatfield, and Dublin. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 38 and 44.