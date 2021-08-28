Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bucks County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Bucks, Montgomery, Northampton by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 08:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bucks; Montgomery; Northampton The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey Southern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 1115 AM EDT. * At 807 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Lansdale, Quakertown, Perkasie, Doylestown, Byram, Hatboro, Souderton, Bedminster, Chalfont, Tinicum, Hatfield, and Dublin. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 38 and 44.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northampton County, PA
State
New Jersey State
City
Montgomery, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Bedminster Township, PA
City
Northampton, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
City
Chalfont, PA
City
Hatfield, PA
City
Lansdale, PA
City
Doylestown, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Dublin, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucks#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#11 15 00#Doppler#Perkasie#Tinicum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Ida toll rises with more nursing home deaths in Louisiana

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida's death toll rose on Saturday, nearly a week after making landfall in Louisiana, with two more evacuated nursing home residents among the confirmed dead, authorities said. Northeastern states started the Labor Day holiday weekend digging through debris left by the deadly deluge that killed...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy