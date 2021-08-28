Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 06:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 06:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Brown County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 709 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sand Lake Wildlife Refuge, or 15 miles southeast of Ellendale, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hecla around 720 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH