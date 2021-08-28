Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Galaxy Z Fold 3 review: A refined foldable in search of a purpose

By Patrick Holland
CNET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 at the same time. But of the two, the $1,000 Z Flip 3 has a familiar design that's based on clamshell flip phones that have been around for decades. It folds in half from a 6.7-inch phone down to a square that's roughly the size and thickness of several coasters stacked. Meanwhile, the Z Fold 3 costs $1,800, with a futuristic design closer to something you'd see in a sci-fi movie or TV show like Westworld. The latter folds open from a regular phone, into a 7.6-inch square tablet and lacks the same "love at first sight" appeal as the Z Flip 3.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy Fold#Laptop#Galaxy Z Fold 3#Sci Fi#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
Related
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at a discounted price from Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung Galaxy S21 series sales were quite disappointing for the South Korean company to the point that its mobile business is now under review. Perhaps the handset manufacturer will identify the main reasons behind the weak sales of Galaxy S21 series, although its new flagships are off to a great start.
TechnologyPhone Arena

Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) is cheaper than ever before

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Unlike previous generations of Apple's iPad Pro powerhouses, the 2021-released 11 and 12.9-inch tablets are not created equal, featuring one major difference outside of the screen size and resolution department. That makes the fifth-gen...
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Get rid of your old devices, Samsung raises trade-in limit to 4 towards a Galaxy Fold 3 or Flip 3

Samsung announced its new Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 earlier this week. Though they cost less than the previous-generation Galaxy Fold 2 and Flip, they’re still an expensive piece of hardware to purchase. Well, Samsung understands that, and thanks to their new trade-in policies, you can now bring in up to four devices at once to lower the cost of the smartphones.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Samsung Announced A New Phone That Costs Just $155

Samsung has announced a new smartphone that is priced at just $155. The device in question is the Galaxy A03s. This smartphone has been announced in one market only, for now, but it may reach more markets soon. The device dropped in India. As you can see, in the provided...
Cell PhonesZDNet

Best cheap phone under $100 in 2021: Top budget picks

Not everybody wants or needs the best phone money can buy. Perhaps you've browsed our budget phones under $300 and wonder whether even better bargains abound. Or maybe you want something super affordable (i.e., expendable) for your pre-teen's first handset. Or you're planning an extreme holiday -- rock climbing or white water rafting, anyone? -- and you'd rather not put your iPhone 12 Pro at risk. Do you want a backup device "just in case"? Or maybe you just love a really great deal.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 price slashed at Best Buy — but not for long

Gone are the days when smartwatches were bulky, awkward pieces of tech that didn’t add much to your mobile device. Today’s smartwatch deals are sleek, feature-packed, and look fantastic on your wrist. They also pair very well with mobile devices, allowing you to check your notifications and alerts without having to take your phone out of your pocket. While Apple Watch deals are probably the most popular smartwatches on the market, Samsung is no slouch when it comes to wearables either. Galaxy Watch deals offer great accessories, too, especially if you own a Samsung Galaxy device. That’s why we jumped at the chance to tell you that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is on sale right now at Best Buy. You can get this sleek watch for only $350, down by $50 from the original price of $400.
Cell PhonesCNET

Galaxy S21 vs. Galaxy S20: Samsung's 2021 and 2020 flagship phones, compared

Editors' note: An earlier version of this story misstated the storage capabilities of the Galaxy S21 line. The S21 phone line does not include a microSD card slot. Samsung's Galaxy S21 phone line is the latest version of Samsung's flagship Galaxy phone, released earlier this year (here's where to order one.) It's also the successor to the Galaxy S20 line, which came out in 2020. If you're in the market for an upgrade, you may be wondering: What exactly are the differences between the two Galaxy phones? Is it worth the $800 for an upgrade? (Or maybe you should go with a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3, or wait for the rumored Galaxy S22?)
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Samsung Galaxy S22: News, leaks, release date, specs, and rumors

After a summer filled with mid-range phones, we're expecting to see some major flagships this fall, from the Pixel 6 to the iPhone 13. Naturally, we expect these phones to sell like hotcakes, but if Samsung's upcoming Galaxy phones stay on schedule, they're also not that far off. So should you wait for them?
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Flip 5G to gain same features as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

When the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 were introduced, Samsung showed off some new software features that seemed as if they would only be available on those models. This obviously upset owners of last year’s foldable phones, and likely influenced some decisions as to whether someone should upgrade. But patience is a virtue for a reason, as Samsung today has announced a slew of features arriving on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G with One UI 3.1.1.
Cell PhonesCNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series, Galaxy Note 20 and more are on sale at Amazon.com

We start today’s deals with several Android devices that are currently on sale. First up, we have the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series that’s up for grabs starting at $650 when you go for the entry-level variant. This device comes unlocked with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Now, this model is getting a 19 percent discount on its Phantom Violet color option, meaning that you can get yours with $150 savings. This is still one of the most powerful devices in the market, and it packs a 6.2-inch display, a triple camera setup with a 12MP ultrawide, a 12MP Wide-angle, a 64MP telephoto camera, and more.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Should you upgrade?

The most anticipated foldable smartphone for the year is here, it is certain then you’ve begun contemplating whether to upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or not. The new foldable smartphone was predicted to be a significant change over the predecessor; to an extent, it must already be on your list.
TechnologyANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy Z foldable pre-orders hit 800,000 in South Korea

A while ago, we said Samsung Galaxy Z series pre-orders hit 2021 sales record. No numbers have been provided but now we are learning pre-orders for the new foldable phones from the South Korean tech giant have reached 800,000 units. The number is only for orders in South Korea. This could mean Samsung is successful in pushing the foldable phones to go mainstream in the mobile world. One major reason could be the more affordable prices compared to previous models.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Samsung launches Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 accessories in India

Samsung has now opened pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in India. The company is offering various discounts and pre-order gifts on its latest set of foldable phones to attract consumers. The South Korean firm has also launched various accessories for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the country.
Cell Phonesknowtechie.com

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 water-resistant?

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 3 is finally on the way. Samsung has abandoned its Galaxy Note line for now and has shifted all of its faith and focus towards foldable smartphones. Since first diving into the world of foldable smartphones in 2019 with the original Galaxy Z Fold, Samsung...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 have an SD Card slot?

Samsung has launched its highly anticipated foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Showcased at its annual Galaxy Unpacked event, the new smartphone is an update for last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 2. The company has also announced the new Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earphones. The new Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with new upgrades both in the hardware and design departments where, apart from the mighty powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, the foldable offers support for its own S-Pen stylus, dual AMOLED displays with support for 120Hz refresh rate, and is also the first waterproof foldable smartphone.
Cell PhonesCNET

Samsung says Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 preorders have surpassed its total 2021 foldable sales

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are doing well on preorders, the company claims. How well? That part isn't exactly clear. On Monday the company boasted that "preorder volume" for the new devices was already "outpacing total sales for Galaxy Z devices to date in 2021." Samsung would not, however, disclose how many Z series devices have been preordered or how many foldables have been sold this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy