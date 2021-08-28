Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mansfield, OH

Mansfield selected as U.S. Air Force’s preferred site for new cyber warfare wing

Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WkQIM_0bfevfcf00

The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement.

The U.S. Air Force announced Wednesday the Mansfield Air National Guard Base, home of the 179th Airlift Wing, has been selected as the preferred site for the Air National Guard’s first Cyber Warfare Wing.

“This selection will build on the 179th Airlift Wing’s legacy of excellence to begin a new chapter in the cyber warfare domain,” said Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general. “The transition to a cyber wing places the Ohio National Guard at the forefront of leveraging cutting edge technologies and capabilities for national defense and mitigating emerging threats.”

The new cybersecurity mission in Mansfield will bring an additional 175 positions that are STEM and IT focused, a news release from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said.

“I spoke directly with the Secretary of the Air Force today who gave me this outstanding news,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a release. “Ohio is gaining a leading-edge mission that will strengthen the fabric of the military community and further solidify Ohio as a national leader in cybersecurity excellence. Not only will this new mission bring more jobs into the community, but it will also spur more economic growth and create new opportunities for industry and academic growth. This is a tremendous win for Mansfield and for the entire state.”

Among the criteria reportedly considered in the decision were manpower, recruiting, and retention; building capacity and connectivity; environmental; construction costs; and cost of living.

The Air Force has not yet announced a timeline for the new mission, however the next step is expected to be an environmental assessment of the site.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Mansfield, OH
Mansfield, OH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#Air Guard#Air Base#U S Air Force#The Ohio Capital Journal#News5cleveland Com#The U S Air Force#The Air National Guard#The Ohio National Guard#The Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

The Air Force Is Developing Smart Bombs With 'Torpedo-Like' Ship Killing Capability

A recent test explored the use of modified Joint Direct Attack Munition bombs against static and moving targets at sea. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. As The War Zone highlighted just recently, torpedoes, such as the heavyweight Mk 48, are still king among the available weapons across the entire U.S. military when it comes to sinking enemy ships. Now, the U.S. Air Force is exploring ways it might be able to achieve the same kind of anti-ship lethality with air-launched weapons, including modified 2,000-pound class Joint Direct Attack Munition precision-guided bombs.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Mysterious New Electronic Warfare System Spotted On U.S. Navy Aircraft Carriers

An intriguing upgrade has been installed on the USS Carl Vinson and the USS Abraham Lincoln that points to new defensive capabilities. In this day and age, a warship's electronic warfare suite can be even more important than its kinetic capabilities—missiles and guns—when it comes to protecting it from enemy attacks. With America's foes working harder than ever to create weapons that can put the U.S. Navy's most prized vessels, its supercarriers, at risk, electronic warfare "soft kill" defenses are being rapidly enhanced. We have seen multiple new systems, which remain highly ambiguous in terms of their capabilities, appear on American destroyers and cruisers in recent years. Now a new system has emerged on two west coast-based supercarriers, the USS Carl Vinson and the USS Abraham Lincoln, which both recently headed out into the Pacific.
Barksdale Air Force Base, LAbossierpress.com

B-52s deploy to Indo-Pacific for Bomber Task Force

Approximately 230 Airmen assigned to the 2nd and 307th Bomb Wings, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana deployed with U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortresses and support equipment to the Indo-Pacific region to support Pacific Air Forces’ Bomber Task Force (BTF) deployment, August 26. In line with the National Defense Strategy’s objectives...
Aerospace & Defensevanceairscoop.com

Airman’s KC-135 solution scales from initial spark into action

WASHINGTON (AFNS) — An empowered Airman’s innovation has made it past Initial Operational Capability and is en route to be fully scaled across the Air Force’s fleet of KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft. Senior Master Sgt. Bartek Bachleda’s boom operator instructor platform design was issued a Time Compliance Technical Order by Air...
Ohio Stateinfosecurity-magazine.com

New Cyber Warfare Wing Coming to Ohio

The US Air Force has chosen a town nicknamed "Danger City" to be the location for the Air National Guard's first Cyber Warfare Wing. Mansfield has around 50,000 inhabitants and is situated in the northeastern part of Ohio, midway between Columbus and Cleveland. According to local beer-maker, the Phoenix Brewing Company, the town earned its ominous nickname in the 1970s when businesses fled the downtown area for premises in a suburban shopping mall.
Aerospace & DefenseGazette

Colorado Air National Guard wing gets new commander

The Colorado Air National Guard’s 140th Wing will see a shuffle in leadership Sunday as a new colonel assumes command. After two years at the helm of the lead Air National Guard wing, Col. Micah Fesler will hand the 140th over to his vice commander, Col. Christopher Southard, during a change of command ceremony scheduled for Sunday at Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora.
Aerospace & DefenseDefense One

US Air Force’s First Software Chief Steps Down

Nicolas Chaillan—the Air Force’s first-ever chief software officer, and also a leader in multiple high-profile, Pentagon-wide technology initiatives—revealed that he is leaving his post, in a blunt letter he shared on LinkedIn Thursday. Chaillan wrote a bulleted list of reasons for his departure. They include wanting to be more present...
Aerospace & DefenseKAKE TV

Baby born on U.S. Air Force jet

(CNN) - An Afghan mother delivered a baby girl just after touching down at Ramstein Air Base in Germany Saturday aboard a US military evacuation flight, the US Air Force said on its social media. In a Twitter thread Sunday, the US Air Mobility Command said the woman went into...
Aerospace & DefenseMilitaryTimes

Air Force tests new anti-ship tactics and munitions

What was old is once again new. In an effort reminiscent of U.S. aerial attacks in the Pacific theater during World War II, the Air Force announced that an F-15E used a specially developed GBU-31 2,000lb Joint Direct Attack Munition, along with new tactics, on a moving ship. However, unlike...
Aerospace & DefenseDayton Daily News

Air Force sets deadlines for mandatory COVID vaccination

These dates apply unless members are seeking an exemption, service says. The Air Force has now set deadlines for personnel to receive the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine. Unless seeking an exemption, active-duty personnel are expected to be “fully vaccinated” by Nov. 2, while Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve members are to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 2, the Air Force said Friday.
MilitaryPosted by
Interesting Engineering

US Army Tests First Laser Weapon in a Combat Standoff

Drone swarms are the next big thing in warfare. From identifying targets to taking them down, drones are rapidly taking over major roles in warfare. But how does one build combat drones using mass-produced parts that are highly dispensable? Laser-powered weapons could address this issue, and the US Army recently tested them for the first time.
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

The US Navy is reversing its fighter-jet design philosophy

The U.S. Navy plans to design a new-generation fighter jet around different types of technology—as opposed to designing an aircraft and then trying to pack it with technology after the fact, a top admiral said. Vice Adm. Dean Peters, the Naval Air Systems Command commander, described a shift in the...
Aerospace & DefenseWashington Times

Air Force ready to use THOR’s hammer to take out drones

In the very real and very up-to-date military clash between armed drones and anti-drone technology, the U.S. Air Force has enlisted a mystical, hammer-wielding Norse god for the fight. The mythical Thor used his mighty war hammer “Mjolnir” to summon lightning and vanquish cinematic villains but the Air Force says...
Hurlburt Field, FLniceville.com

Air Force declares TACP mobile communications system ‘combat ready’

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. — The U.S. Air Force’s Air Combat Command recently declared the initial operational capability for the tactical air control party mobile communications system Block 2 system ‘combat ready’ at the recommendation of the 605th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Hurlburt Field, Florida. In the spring of 2020, the...
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

Say Hello to 'Dark Eagle,' the Army’s New Hypersonic Weapon

The U.S. Army's new hypersonic weapon system is officially named "Dark Eagle." Dark Eagle is the land-based counterpart of a weapon set to deploy on Navy destroyers and submarines. The weapon's 1,700-mile range will allow it to strike deep into China from a number of nearby countries. The U.S. Army...

Comments / 0

Community Policy